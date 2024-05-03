+Max Idle now responds to skills activated/Hero Buff
+Battlestats stay over Prestige not just Ascension when purchased in Gem Shop
Heros and Monsters: Idle Incremental update for 3 May 2024
V3.5.2.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
+Max Idle now responds to skills activated/Hero Buff
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update