 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heros and Monsters: Idle Incremental update for 3 May 2024

V3.5.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14260512 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

+Max Idle now responds to skills activated/Hero Buff
+Battlestats stay over Prestige not just Ascension when purchased in Gem Shop

Changed files in this update

Depot 2493561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link