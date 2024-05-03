- Gameplay: New landing site mechanic.
- Gameplay: All non-boss missions now end with the objective of landing on the helipad. This allows player to decide when to exit the mission or risk more exploration after completing the main objective.
- Gameplay: 'Jones the gold' mission now has objective to fly back and rescue Jones before playing the reptoid fatality cinematic.
- Bug Fix: Portrait conversation would have wrong alpha blending mode sometimes and look weird.
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 3 May 2024
Update Notes for 2024/05/03
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1646161
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1646162
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1646163
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update