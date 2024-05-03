 Skip to content

Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 3 May 2024

Update Notes for 2024/05/03

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Gameplay: New landing site mechanic.
  • Gameplay: All non-boss missions now end with the objective of landing on the helipad. This allows player to decide when to exit the mission or risk more exploration after completing the main objective.
  • Gameplay: 'Jones the gold' mission now has objective to fly back and rescue Jones before playing the reptoid fatality cinematic.
  • Bug Fix: Portrait conversation would have wrong alpha blending mode sometimes and look weird.

