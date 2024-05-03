Rock Life Update 2.3 - New Game Mode - Rock Racing!

Share · View all patches · Build 14260437 · Last edited 4 May 2024 – 00:33:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello fellow Rock Enjoyers, hope all is well!

Thanks again for your continued support for Rock.

Anyway, this new update added the following:

Brand new Game Mode! Rock Racing: Be the first to set five goals with Rock!

Added a Leaderboard to see the Top 7 Players in Rock Racing.

Tweeked UI, should be much more polished.

Additionally Bug Fixes.

Additionally, we have made some updates to Achievements:

We have added a log that tracks the user's time so that they do not have to play in one session.

We have looked into the an issue if Achievements being not properly given. In response, we adjusted timings for Achievements to be more in line with your current timer.

Thank you everyone! And as always, Rock on!!