 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Tachyonest update for 3 May 2024

PATCH 4 Final Mission pack, 2 New playable ships,

Share · View all patches · Build 14260433 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 4
Additions

  • Added the last mission pack along with some new enemies and bosses
  • Added New ship "Great Tanker" (Very similar to the SS Total Unit, but slower, does more damage, and has more health)
  • Added New ship "Nimble Fighter" (Entirely different from the other ships, it is a small ship that is very fast and has a small amount of health, and has pretty much no long range weapons, but has very powerful short range weapons. It is also the only ship with 700 max shield)
  • Added Engine Exhaust to all ships
  • Added Unique sound to the Rocket Launcher when it is shot
  • Added Rocket Sound

Changes

  • When a rocket is shot or exploded, It will explode into a nuke.
  • Increased shield pickup from 10 to 25
  • Changed default kamikaze ship damage from 25 to 20
  • Made max shield 600

Removals

  • Removed Turrets

Upcoming

  • New ship "Pyrotechnic" (Similar to the Nimble Fighter, but all weapons are replaced with flamethrowers and explosive weapons)
  • Reworked turrets
  • Modules
  • Secret Levels
  • Early Access Finish!

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2428144
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2428145
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link