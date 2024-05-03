PATCH 4 Final Mission pack, 2 New playable ships,

Patch 4
Additions
- Added the last mission pack along with some new enemies and bosses
- Added New ship "Great Tanker" (Very similar to the SS Total Unit, but slower, does more damage, and has more health)
- Added New ship "Nimble Fighter" (Entirely different from the other ships, it is a small ship that is very fast and has a small amount of health, and has pretty much no long range weapons, but has very powerful short range weapons. It is also the only ship with 700 max shield)
- Added Engine Exhaust to all ships
- Added Unique sound to the Rocket Launcher when it is shot
- Added Rocket Sound
Changes
- When a rocket is shot or exploded, It will explode into a nuke.
- Increased shield pickup from 10 to 25
- Changed default kamikaze ship damage from 25 to 20
- Made max shield 600
Removals
- Removed Turrets
Upcoming
- New ship "Pyrotechnic" (Similar to the Nimble Fighter, but all weapons are replaced with flamethrowers and explosive weapons)
- Reworked turrets
- Modules
- Secret Levels
- Early Access Finish!
Changed files in this update