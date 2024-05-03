New spring update | 3.4

Dear players, we are thrilled to announce a new update for Granny Remake! Here are the main changes we've implemented:

New Electric Puzzle: You will need to figure out how to switch or disconnect electricity to progress in the game.

More Interactive Objects: We've added new items that influence gameplay.

Text Hints for Players: These will help you navigate better and make the right decisions.

Change of Location: The game now takes place in summer, adding new colors and atmosphere.

Improved Granny Behavior: Granny now reacts if you open something but won't hear you if you are far away.

New Menu Scene: The main menu has a revamped scene.

New Stealth Movement: Press ALT to move quietly — fast, silent, and without noise.

Medkit for Player: Use the medkit to restore strength and continue the game.

Changed Soda Effect: Drinking soda now temporarily increases your speed.

Enhanced Granny AI: Granny has become smarter and more dangerous.

Bug Fixes: We've resolved known issues to improve your interaction with the game.

Thank you for your support and feedback, which help us make Granny Remake better with each update! Try the new features and improvements, and share your experiences. Good luck trying to survive and escape from Granny!