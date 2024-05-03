 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Brand New World update for 3 May 2024

BRAND NEW WORLD. UPDATE 24.05.03.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14260363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

✅ UPDATE_24.05.02.0
Fixed:
Character reacts to and attacks enemies;
Smooth transition of day/night and night/day;

Changed:
Visual elements of the interface;
Removed the menu button from the upper right corner of the screen;
The pause menu is called by the "ESC" key;
Visual appearance of the cursor when hovering over different objects;

Added:
Buttons for changing the game speed and pause;
Animation under the cursor after indicating the direction of movement to the character;
Information board about the main functions. It is called by the "?" button on the right edge of the screen.
Subtracts resources from the warehouse when placing an item in the crafting queue;
Subtracting resources from the warehouse during construction;

✅ UPDATE_24.05.03.0
Added:
Tool rack at the start of the game;

Fixed several minor bugs;

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2816631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link