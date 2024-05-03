BRAND NEW WORLD. UPDATE 24.05.03.0

✅ UPDATE_24.05.02.0

Fixed:

Character reacts to and attacks enemies;

Smooth transition of day/night and night/day;

Changed:

Visual elements of the interface;

Removed the menu button from the upper right corner of the screen;

The pause menu is called by the "ESC" key;

Visual appearance of the cursor when hovering over different objects;

Added:

Buttons for changing the game speed and pause;

Animation under the cursor after indicating the direction of movement to the character;

Information board about the main functions. It is called by the "?" button on the right edge of the screen.

Subtracts resources from the warehouse when placing an item in the crafting queue;

Subtracting resources from the warehouse during construction;

✅ UPDATE_24.05.03.0

Added:

Tool rack at the start of the game;

Fixed several minor bugs;