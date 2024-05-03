Patch Notes for May 3, 2024 (Build 1.3)

Share · View all patches · Build 14260284 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 22:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hey all! Here's Build 1.3! As you'll see below, this patch updated some "Terrain" settings to improve performance in the Farm area, and fixed an audio bug as well.

Details are as follows:

Retooled the "Terrain" settings in the Farm area to improve the game's performance. On low-end machines, you might still get some FPS dips while walking from the car to the Farm, but once you get to the Farm things should even out. (I'm getting 60 FPS at the Farm on Steam Deck OLED.)

Fixed an audio bug related to choosing "New Game" while inside a "Mind Barrier".

That's all for now. Thanks for the amazing support and all the kind words about the game! Happy Farming!