5/3/24 - Chaos Chain Hotfix 1.45.1

Chaos Chain
Attention, freelancers!
I've got a quick hotfix for some issues I found while testing the new update.
BETA Update 1.45.1 Changelog:
**Bug Fixes:**
* FIXED some typos
* FIXED police background starting with better armor than intended
* FIXED the main character having a chance to mention the weather during character creation
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.
Stay Alert. Stay Armed. Stay Alive. Don't lose your humanity.
That's all for now, enjoy!
-Cryptic ːCStudiosː
Changed files in this update