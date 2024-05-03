5/3/24 - Chaos Chain Hotfix 1.45.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14260283 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 21:19:04 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Attention, freelancers!

I've got a quick hotfix for some issues I found while testing the new update.

**Bug Fixes:** * FIXED some typos * FIXED police background starting with better armor than intended * FIXED the main character having a chance to mention the weather during character creation

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.

Stay Alert. Stay Armed. Stay Alive. Don't lose your humanity.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː