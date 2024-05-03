 Skip to content

OpenTTD update for 3 May 2024

OpenTTD 14.1 released

Our players have played a lot of OpenTTD 14 since it was released a few weeks ago -- in last week alone those who opted into our survey played 34,700 hours across 17,219 games.

In all those hours, you've found some bugs, and we've done our best to fix them.
The first maintenance release for OpenTTD 14 fixes a multiplayer desync bug and cleans up a few rough edges with the new ship pathfinder and the unbunching feature.
As always, there are plenty of other bugfixes, which you can find in the changelog.

