Wildermyth's second DLC, Omenroad, is coming!!!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Embark upon the Omenroad!

We have been hard at work at bringing you a new campaign and a new gameplay mode! And a huge thank you to all of our beta testers who have been helping us polish the Omenroad for the best experience possible.

Wishlist it Now!

We'll be sharing more as release approaches.

Also, New Pins! :)

We turned some of Wildermyth's most popular pets into pins! You can now upgrade your accessories with a Critter, Fire Chicken, Shadow Cat, or Avenger Rabbit! Get your own here

Wildermyth: Omenroad

The Omenroad DLC gives you a new way to play Wildermyth. For the fighters, we have a roguelike ​​tactical challenge mode with progression across runs. And for the lovers, we have A Walk in the Unlight, a huge new story campaign that uses the Omenroad format to take your heroes past the edge of the Yondering Lands and into worlds beyond.

Challenge Modes

Legacy Heroes and Greenhorns alike run a gauntlet of battles, each increasing in difficulty. A node map replaces the Overland map and your party chooses a path by following your appetite for risk and reward.

Transformations, pets, and other rewards are present within the fights themselves, making it a tactical choice which ones to pick up. As a challenge mode, Omenroad runs don’t take place within a larger story and you won’t encounter random story events.

At the end of a run, promote your favorite heroes and bring them back into the base game. In between runs, increase Peril for more of a challenge and equip Odes to make your party stronger.

You’ll get:

20 new boss fights

20 new unlockable artifacts and augments

New Shadow spirit and Shadow weapons to discover in both Omenroad and the base game

75 new battle maps with new objectives

A “Wall of Fame” with twelve challenge-based titles for heroes to earn

And for those hungry for another Wildermyth campaign…

You Are Invited to the Neverbefore Ball!

Our new campaign uses the Omenroad format to tell a Wildermyth story, following two adventurers into Netherflare, the land of the lost. There they encounter faces both fresh and familiar, crossing the phantom-lands of a thousand Yonderings to arrive at a mystical ballroom in a dragon’s castle.

As in the challenge modes, a node map will replace the Overland map and no random story events will occur. Instead, all the stories you’ll encounter have been written specifically for this campaign, making it our most extensively written campaign, by far.

Expect to find:

A sprawling story that touches on the lore of all our previous campaigns

A new biome: Netherflare!

More than 25 new battle maps!

Come see what weird wonders will upend you, and who might wander at your side, as you take A Walk in the Unlight.