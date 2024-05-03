The Snap Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14260152 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello! This new update includes the much requested sound effects for snapping pieces together, saved presets for custom cursor trails, and some general fixes/improvements. More details below!

New Features

Added optional sound effects for connecting pieces together (off by default)

Try out the new sounds by toggling them on in the main Settings under the Audio section

Additionally you can toggle on the "Also for Other Players" to hear when other players make connections in multiplayer

Note: These are off by default, so be sure to toggle them on if you'd like to give it a try!

Added ability to save presets for Customized Cursor Trails

You can now easily switch between your favorite created color schemes by using the new Save Preset and Load Preset buttons

Check out these new features by clicking the Customize Cursor Trails buttons found in the main Settings area or the Multiplayer Menu

Note: Customized Cursor Trails are included in the Stickers, Challenges, and More! pack

Fixes/Tweaks

Fixed crash when player steam avatars are unable to be downloaded

Fixed issue when modifying cursor trails, trails get stuck on until activated again

Fixed issue where disconnect key did not unlock non connected pieces

Fixed issue where game would pause/lock up while re-downloading missing workshop images

Fixed some stickers that were difficult to select because of overlap order

Fixed some sticker challenges showing up too soon

Tweaked some sticker challenge variations

Fixed issue where a player still shows in game after leaving

Also thanks to everyone that purchased Stickers, Challenges, & More!

If you haven't yet tried it out, please do, it's like a whole new game!

This pack includes 1000s of stickers to decorate your room, hours of sticker challenges to complete, custom cursor trails, and even features tons of stickers from some of the best indie games around!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2763190/Jigsaw_Puzzle_Dreams_Stickers_Challenges_and_More/

Happy Puzzling!

