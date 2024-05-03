PATCH NOTE 03/05/2024

Folks, the game is really in a good shape right now, I'm happy! 😊
- Endgame rewriting.
- Multiple VFX, SFX tweaks.
- Breadcrumbing adjustments.
- Reinstated the second chance if you die. (it was a bug, it shouldn't have been removed in the first place)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Folks, the game is really in a good shape right now, I'm happy! 😊
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update