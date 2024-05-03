 Skip to content

THRESHOLD Playtest update for 3 May 2024

PATCH NOTE 03/05/2024

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Folks, the game is really in a good shape right now, I'm happy! 😊

  • Endgame rewriting.
  • Multiple VFX, SFX tweaks.
  • Breadcrumbing adjustments.
  • Reinstated the second chance if you die. (it was a bug, it shouldn't have been removed in the first place)

