Into the Necrovale update for 3 May 2024

Hornslack Ruins Update

Build 14260078

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today’s update mostly spruces up the Hornslack Ruins area. There is a new enemy, the Crusher, and a few new levels. Other levels have been improved in their rewards, notably the Garden. This has long been a stinker of a room, so hopefully the changes make it into an great room. Let me know what you think.

I’m building up to fully releasing the next area: The Halls of Shadow. So about half of my time is currently spent working on that, the other half on weekly content. So apologies if this update is a bit smaller than usual. It will be worth it, I think.

Balance

  • The Gardener’s fruits have been significantly improved
  • Elemental Whirlwind amulet adds more damage for each ailment now (Yggdrasil)
  • Observatory has fewer waves, with each one being larger

Misc.

  • Reworked how Rarity Chance works, and increased value from Merchant’s Boots
  • Circular rooms have a more even distribution of doodads. Thanks to the math gang: November, Evarika, and Pell
  • Many item rarities have been shifted

Additions

  • New Ruins levels: Scholarium, Bombardment, Innocent’s Folly, Garrison
  • New Ruins Enemy: Cretin Crusher

