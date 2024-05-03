Hornslack Ruins Update

Today’s update mostly spruces up the Hornslack Ruins area. There is a new enemy, the Crusher, and a few new levels. Other levels have been improved in their rewards, notably the Garden. This has long been a stinker of a room, so hopefully the changes make it into an great room. Let me know what you think.

I’m building up to fully releasing the next area: The Halls of Shadow. So about half of my time is currently spent working on that, the other half on weekly content. So apologies if this update is a bit smaller than usual. It will be worth it, I think.

Balance

The Gardener’s fruits have been significantly improved

Elemental Whirlwind amulet adds more damage for each ailment now (Yggdrasil)

Observatory has fewer waves, with each one being larger

Misc.

Reworked how Rarity Chance works, and increased value from Merchant’s Boots

Circular rooms have a more even distribution of doodads. Thanks to the math gang: November, Evarika, and Pell

Many item rarities have been shifted

Additions