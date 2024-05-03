Hornslack Ruins Update

Today’s update mostly spruces up the Hornslack Ruins area. There is a new enemy, the Crusher, and a few new levels. Other levels have been improved in their rewards, notably the Garden. This has long been a stinker of a room, so hopefully the changes make it into an great room. Let me know what you think.
I’m building up to fully releasing the next area: The Halls of Shadow. So about half of my time is currently spent working on that, the other half on weekly content. So apologies if this update is a bit smaller than usual. It will be worth it, I think.
Balance
- The Gardener’s fruits have been significantly improved
- Elemental Whirlwind amulet adds more damage for each ailment now (Yggdrasil)
- Observatory has fewer waves, with each one being larger
Misc.
- Reworked how Rarity Chance works, and increased value from Merchant’s Boots
- Circular rooms have a more even distribution of doodads. Thanks to the math gang: November, Evarika, and Pell
- Many item rarities have been shifted
Additions
- New Ruins levels: Scholarium, Bombardment, Innocent’s Folly, Garrison
- New Ruins Enemy: Cretin Crusher
