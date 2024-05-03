Patch notes and how you can help us and get some cool stuff for free

Implemented a series of changes part of the transition into the Mecha Maidbot sandbox style that I started the last update, mostly changes that will help new players get used to the game quicker, these include:

All story chapters now require a minimum number of Maidbots owned

Stealth missions removed entirely until I can figure out a more polished system for them

Minor changes to UI and map, small clues on how to do things here and there

Some of the G2 Maidbots' skills can be checked in Wagie's store, they are coming soon along with a map expansion

The game has had too punishing of a learning curve for new players, especially those not used to the genre, old players have been waiting for new content for a while, the Kickstarter campaign is being too time consuming and I'm still working on bug fixes, but if the campaign succeeds I can accelerate the proccess massively just like I did at the beginning.

How you can help

Development has slowed down because the budget is dead and sales have been bad, on top of that, the Kickstarter campaign is not doing too good.

Even if you cannot contribute to the campaign, you can be of great help if you share it and there are some benefits for you if you do it, there's an art raffle and a Steam giftcard giveaway:

Art raffle:

https://twitter.com/boukensha_bal/status/1785368369958379715

Steam Giftcard giveaway:

https://twitter.com/JustPeachxo/status/1786080897130758202

Kickstarter page:

http://kck.st/4aweK1G

Big thank you to Peach for hosting the giveaway, please give her a follow if you're on Twitter X.

Sharing on other social media is fine too, just let me know and I'll count you on it.

It's being a very hard time for the project, but, I will do my best to push through, thank you all for your support.