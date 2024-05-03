2024.5.3.1229 - Various bugfixes

Another small patch fixing up a few more issues!
Compatible with last build so you don't need to update immediatelly! Though if you can, update recommended as it will fixup a few things.
Locale:
- Merged Polish locale update by @art0007i
- Merged Korean locale update by @mirpasec
- Merged Japanese locale update by @.aesc
- Merged Chinese locale update by modimobeikete
Bugfixes:
- Fix Join/Leave notifications being triggered for currently unfocused worlds (reported by @epiceaston197, issue #1933)
- Fix texture 2D variant size validation considering certain variants valid, even though they are not
-- Specifically variants that are power of two would be valid even if they are bigger than the nearest power of two
- Fix directionality setting for Earmuff being inverted (reported by @epiceaston197, @koneko_ch, @defhammer, Alex Depry Fox, issue #1940)
-- Note that we haven't updated the setting value, so if you already adjusted your setting to compensate for this bug, you'll need to adjust it back
Changed files in this update