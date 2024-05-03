2024.5.3.1229 - Various bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14259956 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 20:39:12 UTC by Wendy

Another small patch fixing up a few more issues!

Compatible with last build so you don't need to update immediatelly! Though if you can, update recommended as it will fixup a few things.

Locale:

Merged Polish locale update by @art0007i

Merged Korean locale update by @mirpasec

Merged Japanese locale update by @.aesc

Merged Chinese locale update by modimobeikete

Bugfixes: