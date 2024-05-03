 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CASE: Online update for 3 May 2024

CASE: Online Patch 0.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 14259929 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello guys, here is patch. 0.3.5
Fixed:
-Fixed Last Retar Jump.
-Fixed the "Join Random".
-Fixed that when Nitrous Dashes and His Energy is Offline that he can look around.

Added:
-Added a system that stores Players In the Lobby in a List. If someone joins midgame, and he is not in the List, he gets kicked.
-If a Player Enters a more than 8 player Session he gets kicked.
-Changed Menu.
-Added Turkish Translation.
-Added a "Generator is already Being used." so only one player can Fix Generators now.
-Added a warning when you disconnect.
-Added Loading screens.
-Ceiling Light's have sounds now.

Changes:
-The Support Removes 2 Numbers Each click when you Repair the Generator.
-Changed the Survivor Model System for the Workshop later.
-Changed the Animatronic Spawn System.
-Changed the Door Collision a bit.
-Changed the Survivor Ammo Cooldown back to Normal.
-Changed the Invite Button.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2836281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link