CASE: Online Patch 0.3.5

Hello guys, here is patch. 0.3.5

Fixed:

-Fixed Last Retar Jump.

-Fixed the "Join Random".

-Fixed that when Nitrous Dashes and His Energy is Offline that he can look around.

Added:

-Added a system that stores Players In the Lobby in a List. If someone joins midgame, and he is not in the List, he gets kicked.

-If a Player Enters a more than 8 player Session he gets kicked.

-Changed Menu.

-Added Turkish Translation.

-Added a "Generator is already Being used." so only one player can Fix Generators now.

-Added a warning when you disconnect.

-Added Loading screens.

-Ceiling Light's have sounds now.

Changes:

-The Support Removes 2 Numbers Each click when you Repair the Generator.

-Changed the Survivor Model System for the Workshop later.

-Changed the Animatronic Spawn System.

-Changed the Door Collision a bit.

-Changed the Survivor Ammo Cooldown back to Normal.

-Changed the Invite Button.