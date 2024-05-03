[HOTFIX] Version 0.7.1 is Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 14259896 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 22:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hey Duelists! This is just a quick hotfix for some issues present in the Azutron update from earlier today!

We've also included a small visual update for Shoto that we were working on before the Azutron update went live! There will be more tweaks for him in the future, but these ones were already done, so we thought we'd include them as a nice bonus!

Full patch notes:

Fixed an issue where hitting an armoured opponent with any non-projectile attack that causes paralysis (in which the opponent is briefly frozen in place during their hitstun) would cause the “Paralyzed!” text pop-up to appear, despite the attack being armoured.

Fixed an issue where quitting to the main menu or character select from either Training Mode or Minigames would cause a round restart to occur during the loading, instead of the screen fading to black as usual

Updated some of Shoto’s electricity effects Electric Ball, Electric Blast, and Lightning Upper have all received new visual effects. On-hit effects for electric attacks have also been updated, and have new sound effects These changes apply to Shoto and Shin, but not Shoto Goto, as he uses fire effects instead of electric effects Further updates to Shoto’s animations and visual effects will be coming in the near future. These initial changes were implemented now as they were already in the works before the Azutron update released

Electric Ball (Neutral Special) - The move now plays unique sound effects when it hits, gets blocked, or collides with the ground

Electric Blast (Held Neutral Special) - The move now plays unique sound effects when it hits or gets blocked

Storm Kicks (Back Special) - Fixed an issue where the aerial version of the move did not create electric effects on hit

Long Arm of the Law (Down Special) - Fixed an issue where the opponent would be unable to Break Burst out of the Holo-Jail if it was triggered by Long Arm of the Law

- Fixed an issue where the opponent would be unable to Break Burst out of the Holo-Jail if it was triggered by Long Arm of the Law System Override (Down Super) - Made a potential fix to an issue where, if you performed any move on the ground and held up just as the install timer expired, Azutron’s current attack would be cancelled with a jump, and he would not explode as usual

Cashing Out (Held Down Special) - Fixed an issue where, if the slot machine was stopped by hitting Sylvan as it was rolling, it would never disappear on its own afterward