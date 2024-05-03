Release Candidate 0.26.1 - Major Performance Improvements

Cosmoteer release candidate 0.26.1 is now available for testing! (To play this release candidate, you must opt in to test it. Please see this post for info on how to test release candidates.)

Most notably, this release candidate makes major performance improvements that should significantly improve framerates in many situations, especially for late-game Career saves. (If you have a poorly-performing saved game that is not running significantly better with this update, please send it to us for further testing.)

RC1: