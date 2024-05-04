 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

I will make you scared of this Red Box update for 4 May 2024

Update 2.0:

Share · View all patches · Build 14259778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Changes:

  • Achievements
  • Fixed the "cheese strat" where you can stack stun time

Bug fixes:

  • UI now fits to every screen resolution
  • Fixed potential soft-locked state in the endgame

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2549941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link