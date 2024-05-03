- Quality of Life - double-clicking a sound file will preview it in the editor.
- Feature update AND "bug fix" - character/portrait/battle animations/poses and character models no longer locked to original width/height -- Freeform Selection toggle added.
- Fixed an issue with global/local references.
RPG Architect update for 3 May 2024
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2158671
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update