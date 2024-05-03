 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 3 May 2024

Feature Updates and Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14259739 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Quality of Life - double-clicking a sound file will preview it in the editor.
  • Feature update AND "bug fix" - character/portrait/battle animations/poses and character models no longer locked to original width/height -- Freeform Selection toggle added.
  • Fixed an issue with global/local references.

