Chess Survivors update for 3 May 2024

Hot Fix 1.4.1

3 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where the player upgrades (Ability Damage, Melee Damage, and Max Health) were all being calculated way too high. Now they should scale with each act, but then get clamped during endless mode.

Cheers!

