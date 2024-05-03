Release 0.3.13

This change has been a long long time coming, 16:9 graphics fully supported. The exact origins of the odd size is lost to a discord call over six months ago, and I wish I could provide it. The design stuck and possibly due to tunnel vision of it being that way from the beginning we kept it. Releasing the game onto Steam opened our eyes to a lot of new ideas, and this was one that community poked us a bit, but were never mean about it. With the last major update it came to the attention that there was just a ton of screen real-estate that we were not utilizing and moving to the standard would both help captains and the developers from future issues. Wow, there are a lot of screenshots that need to be replaced now that this is complete. Additionally, we want to support Ultra wide screens too, and with what we have learned I think it is very achievable.

Localization is a big under taking, however we have had a ton of support from communities that do not speak English, and we want to show our thanks. There is a lot of work to still make the game localized to a fair level. Therefore, while we are talking about it here we will only update the Steam information once we have a high degree of completion.

We hope this shows our energy in moving this game forward and towards a v1.0 release

(To access these new options utilize the Advance Options in the New Game setup.)

Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates

16:9 Graphics fully supported

All windows are now 16:9 compatible

We have attempted to test every location's background graphics have been updated to meet the new sizing, but there maybe some that we missed. Please report as you find them.

Localization - The beginning

Localization selection is NOT held between game sessions. We know this and is part of the QA step. It will be supported in the near future

French is in early stage of translation

German is in early stage of translation

Turkish is only limited by the number of lines we have been able to provide to a very active community member (Yiğit Mehmet Behrem)

The Random Helper Buttons have had a bit of "Juice" added to them

Travel Fuel Information now alerts captains if the distance will use more than 50% of the current fuel supply

Market Panel now supports scrolling

Scrolling will NOT move the Star System Camera

Mouse & Trackpad Scrolling supported

More ships have descriptions

More tooltips

Bugs

Addressed an issue that could hide non-planet locations from the map

Addressed an issue that could prevent the Bookmark panel from being displayed

Addressed a possible crash from opening the Bookmark panel

Future Work