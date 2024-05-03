Hotfix 1.3g5 QoL Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14259604 · Last edited 4 May 2024 – 00:33:12 UTC by Wendy

Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Visit the community discord to participate in the upcoming dungeon voting poll

We're excited to see where you all venture next!

Let us know where you joined from in #spawn and drop your vote in #content_polls

Visit the discord for save files

Added player sprint animations!

Added Pg 2, Controls to Adventurer's Guide

Added Pg 3, State Index to Old Arcana

Added Elemental Types to Monster Codex & Updated Entries

Added Screenshot Contest Winner: Hanna NPC to NE Guard Station outside of Ivor

Removed Combat Formation

Set Lv 50 cap for player

Fixed remaining Act III teleporter events throughout Temple of Fertility

Fixed several bugs in Hentai Gallery

Fixed Vitaen Sacred Ground push puzzle

Fixed player swap bug related to Succubi Tarot

Updated Prologue Saya

Polished Kadra NPC events

Updated Demon Band

Updated Scarlet Crypts Bosses

Updated/Balanced many States & updated descriptors

Polished some Act I scene transitions.

Added Readables throughout Act I & Act III

Feel free to use #project_skyward and #spoilers to discuss or seek help while playing & #ps_bugs to post issues.

🐞Please try to keep bug reports on-topic 🐞 *Please use a fresh save file (yellow crystal) of the same game version if submitting bugs if possible.

Discord | Dark Castle Hentai | X