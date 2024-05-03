Hotfix 1.3g5 QoL Update

Visit the community discord to participate in the upcoming dungeon voting poll
We're excited to see where you all venture next!
Let us know where you joined from in #spawn and drop your vote in #content_polls
Visit the discord for save files
Added player sprint animations!
Added Pg 2, Controls to Adventurer's Guide
Added Pg 3, State Index to Old Arcana
Added Elemental Types to Monster Codex & Updated Entries
Added Screenshot Contest Winner: Hanna NPC to NE Guard Station outside of Ivor
Removed Combat Formation
Set Lv 50 cap for player
Fixed remaining Act III teleporter events throughout Temple of Fertility
Fixed several bugs in Hentai Gallery
Fixed Vitaen Sacred Ground push puzzle
Fixed player swap bug related to Succubi Tarot
Updated Prologue Saya
Polished Kadra NPC events
Updated Demon Band
Updated Scarlet Crypts Bosses
Updated/Balanced many States & updated descriptors
Polished some Act I scene transitions.
Added Readables throughout Act I & Act III
Feel free to use #project_skyward and #spoilers to discuss or seek help while playing & #ps_bugs to post issues.
🐞Please try to keep bug reports on-topic 🐞 *Please use a fresh save file (yellow crystal) of the same game version if submitting bugs if possible.
Changed files in this update