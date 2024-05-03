Patch 260 Update detailed: https://www.strawberryfields.ca/post/patch-260-update?postId=a672d859-e0dc-4a0d-9384-bffd675aab0f
Two huge features dominate this latest patch, making building faster and more forgiving than ever before. With the advent of duplicate and undo, building has never been easier. Add the updates to every prop's default properties and colliders, and you’ll fly through stage creation.
What’s next
After patch 260, you can push Aexia to its limits like never before, which means our next top priority is optimization. We’ll look at what we can do to improve performance and free up resources to ensure we can play all the cool stages you create and make room for more planned features.
What’s New
Duplicate
Duplicate props to quickly fill out your stage and align walls and floors to construct buildings lightning fast. With duplicate, you’ll be able to get role-playing significantly faster!
- Hold A on your right-hand controller and grip and drag a prop to duplicate it
- Duplicate a prop in a line by selecting the prop with the trigger, holding A on your right hand, and grabbing the gizmo’s translate tool
- Use this feature to create rows of the same prop quickly
- Properties are duplicated on props as well
- IE: if a prop is solid and you duplicate it, the duplicated prop will also be solid
Undo
While in create mode, you can now undo most actions related to moving, scaling, or deleting props and sets. This accident forgiveness significantly improves the overall building experience and frees you up to experiment with new things and undo them if they don’t work out
- Undo an action by selecting the back arrow on your wrist menu
- You can undo an unlimited number of times
- You can even undo the deletion of a set with all the props and textures included
- You can’t undo changes to a prop's properties, such as whether it’s visible or not
- this would have taken a lot more development to account for and isn’t something you’re likely to do by accident
- This feature is only available in single-player create mode
