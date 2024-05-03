Patch 260 Update detailed: https://www.strawberryfields.ca/post/patch-260-update?postId=a672d859-e0dc-4a0d-9384-bffd675aab0f

Two huge features dominate this latest patch, making building faster and more forgiving than ever before. With the advent of duplicate and undo, building has never been easier. Add the updates to every prop's default properties and colliders, and you’ll fly through stage creation.

What’s next

After patch 260, you can push Aexia to its limits like never before, which means our next top priority is optimization. We’ll look at what we can do to improve performance and free up resources to ensure we can play all the cool stages you create and make room for more planned features.

What’s New

Duplicate

Duplicate props to quickly fill out your stage and align walls and floors to construct buildings lightning fast. With duplicate, you’ll be able to get role-playing significantly faster!

Hold A on your right-hand controller and grip and drag a prop to duplicate it

Duplicate a prop in a line by selecting the prop with the trigger, holding A on your right hand, and grabbing the gizmo’s translate tool

Use this feature to create rows of the same prop quickly

Properties are duplicated on props as well

IE: if a prop is solid and you duplicate it, the duplicated prop will also be solid



Undo

While in create mode, you can now undo most actions related to moving, scaling, or deleting props and sets. This accident forgiveness significantly improves the overall building experience and frees you up to experiment with new things and undo them if they don’t work out

Undo an action by selecting the back arrow on your wrist menu

You can undo an unlimited number of times

You can even undo the deletion of a set with all the props and textures included

You can’t undo changes to a prop's properties, such as whether it’s visible or not

this would have taken a lot more development to account for and isn’t something you’re likely to do by accident

This feature is only available in single-player create mode

