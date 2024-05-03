 Skip to content

Quest Master's Realm update for 3 May 2024

2.4.1 : fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14259484 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed end of new quest, receiving Relic for Solace of Q'ro.

fixed bug when new player might crash clicking on craftables.

