 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stoneguard Playtest update for 3 May 2024

Patch 0.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 14259471 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed saved games not appearing in in-game menu
  • Made character customisation scene brighter
  • Changed the font for numbers in tutorial hints
  • The game is now paused when looking at tutorial hints
  • Fixed bug when looking at tutorial hints and opening the in-game menu
  • Tutorial hints are now properly aligned
  • Added tutorial objectives for the first preperation phase
  • Changed the days on when later tutorial objectives appear
  • Fixed issue with log gates not appearing
  • Resources ui at the top of the screen are more visible
  • Actions hints are more visible
  • Added text popup when resources are at maximum capacity
  • Player now consumes food daily
  • Overhauled how interacting with objects works, should now be more intuitive
  • Fixed out of breath sound sometimes not playing when stamina is low
  • Can't gather berries at night anymore
  • Shields use more stamina

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2934421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link