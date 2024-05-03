- Fixed saved games not appearing in in-game menu
- Made character customisation scene brighter
- Changed the font for numbers in tutorial hints
- The game is now paused when looking at tutorial hints
- Fixed bug when looking at tutorial hints and opening the in-game menu
- Tutorial hints are now properly aligned
- Added tutorial objectives for the first preperation phase
- Changed the days on when later tutorial objectives appear
- Fixed issue with log gates not appearing
- Resources ui at the top of the screen are more visible
- Actions hints are more visible
- Added text popup when resources are at maximum capacity
- Player now consumes food daily
- Overhauled how interacting with objects works, should now be more intuitive
- Fixed out of breath sound sometimes not playing when stamina is low
- Can't gather berries at night anymore
- Shields use more stamina
Stoneguard Playtest update for 3 May 2024
Patch 0.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
