Version 0.6407 Alpha

Build 14259432 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Inputs

■ World Map can be closed now with input "ESC" and input "M" again

■ Fixed error with detect key press for inventory slots 1-5 (maybe)

Level Design

■ Fixed some reported map issues

■ Changed lighting system

■ Changed view distance for some trees and plants

Functionality

■ Add function to calculate automatically the distance between vehicle and attached trailer while teleporting

Changed

■ Changed transfer for item "bottle01" to not stack collected gold

■ Changed transfer for item "bottle02" to not stack collected gold

■ Changed transfer for item "bottle03" to not stack collected gold

■ Changed volume for item "goldnugget"

■ Changed calculate location if player drop an inventory item from shortcuts

■ Changed texture for inventory quick slots

Animation

■ Fixed error with transfer material until animation not finnished

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with continue interact while focus changed

■ Fixed error with delete item "bottle01" after sell gold

■ Fixed error with delete item "bottle02" after sell gold

■ Fixed error with delete item "bottle03" after sell gold

■ Fixed error with get settings if player open multiple widgets

■ Fixed error with can pickup item if item freezed

■ Fixed error with interact object "dumpster01"

■ Fixed error with count mileage for distance between teleports

■ Fixed error with disable noclip function for character while active as passenger

■ Fixed error with move up for attached trailer if player reset at current location

■ Fixed resolution issue in main menu

■ Fixed error with not update price values after start smelting

■ Fixed error with destroy skeleton mesh for animation if item container cleared

■ Fixed error with can not dig into claim after loading a savegame

■ Fixed error with use volume from temp chunk for other items

Savegame

■ Fixed error with get last location for item "tent01" after loading a savegame

Work in progress (WIP)

■ function switch between sp and mp and back

■ translations

■ interactive tutorial

■ gold panning

■ excavator01

■ excavator 02

■ improve performance