Version 0.6407 Alpha

Inputs
■ World Map can be closed now with input "ESC" and input "M" again
■ Fixed error with detect key press for inventory slots 1-5 (maybe)
Level Design
■ Fixed some reported map issues
■ Changed lighting system
■ Changed view distance for some trees and plants
Functionality
■ Add function to calculate automatically the distance between vehicle and attached trailer while teleporting
Changed
■ Changed transfer for item "bottle01" to not stack collected gold
■ Changed transfer for item "bottle02" to not stack collected gold
■ Changed transfer for item "bottle03" to not stack collected gold
■ Changed volume for item "goldnugget"
■ Changed calculate location if player drop an inventory item from shortcuts
■ Changed texture for inventory quick slots
Animation
■ Fixed error with transfer material until animation not finnished
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with continue interact while focus changed
■ Fixed error with delete item "bottle01" after sell gold
■ Fixed error with delete item "bottle02" after sell gold
■ Fixed error with delete item "bottle03" after sell gold
■ Fixed error with get settings if player open multiple widgets
■ Fixed error with can pickup item if item freezed
■ Fixed error with interact object "dumpster01"
■ Fixed error with count mileage for distance between teleports
■ Fixed error with disable noclip function for character while active as passenger
■ Fixed error with move up for attached trailer if player reset at current location
■ Fixed resolution issue in main menu
■ Fixed error with not update price values after start smelting
■ Fixed error with destroy skeleton mesh for animation if item container cleared
■ Fixed error with can not dig into claim after loading a savegame
■ Fixed error with use volume from temp chunk for other items
Savegame
■ Fixed error with get last location for item "tent01" after loading a savegame
Work in progress (WIP)
■ function switch between sp and mp and back
■ translations
■ interactive tutorial
■ gold panning
■ excavator01
■ excavator 02
■ improve performance
Changed depots in devs branch