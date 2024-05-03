Share · View all patches · Build 14259410 · Last edited 4 May 2024 – 00:33:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello Demigods!

Thanks for your patience. Hotfix 1.021 is now live!

Changelog:

(Experimental) Added new setting for Increased Player Gravity. Can be enabled in settings and set anywhere from 1 to 30. I recommend you set it between 10-15. Please note that this also affects jumping.

Updated Mod.io Browser window to be easier to read, especially on Quest 2.

Updated how mods work internally to be less error prone and made the modding process easier.

Fixed issues with: