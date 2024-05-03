Update Notes for 0.03

We hope everyone is have a great week, we're here to update you guys on some of the changes and fixes we have done. You spoke and we've listened and have addressed the following issues:

Typo fixes

F12 now freezes keyboard input for game so you can write your bug report properly

Fixes to part 1 - easier to get to part 2 now, speed-run way blocked off

Quest givers and areas are marked

Quest givers are now unkillable

Pathfinding issues fixed

Improvements made to character movement - more responsive

QOL change, circle appears underneath selected character

Setting Menu added - Can set different audio levels, graphics levels and more

Annoying enemy audio fixed

Mini-map buttons fixed

Pause menu overlays properly

Fireball skill targeting has been changed to a laser

Fixed SOME skill executions

Changed the way inventory toggle input is being handled

Fixed mini-map locations detection

UI changes to the menus

We hope these changes make the game more enjoyable and we ask that you continue to test the game as we release these updates - one fix may break something else and that's what we need you guys for!