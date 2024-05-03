Update Notes for 0.03

We hope everyone is have a great week, we're here to update you guys on some of the changes and fixes we have done. You spoke and we've listened and have addressed the following issues:
- Typo fixes
- F12 now freezes keyboard input for game so you can write your bug report properly
- Fixes to part 1 - easier to get to part 2 now, speed-run way blocked off
- Quest givers and areas are marked
- Quest givers are now unkillable
- Pathfinding issues fixed
- Improvements made to character movement - more responsive
- QOL change, circle appears underneath selected character
- Setting Menu added - Can set different audio levels, graphics levels and more
- Annoying enemy audio fixed
- Mini-map buttons fixed
- Pause menu overlays properly
- Fireball skill targeting has been changed to a laser
- Fixed SOME skill executions
- Changed the way inventory toggle input is being handled
- Fixed mini-map locations detection
- UI changes to the menus
We hope these changes make the game more enjoyable and we ask that you continue to test the game as we release these updates - one fix may break something else and that's what we need you guys for!
Changed files in this update