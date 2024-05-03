 Skip to content

Eternal Damnation Playtest update for 3 May 2024

Update Notes for 0.03

Share · View all patches · Build 14259375 · Last edited by Wendy

We hope everyone is have a great week, we're here to update you guys on some of the changes and fixes we have done. You spoke and we've listened and have addressed the following issues:

  • Typo fixes
  • F12 now freezes keyboard input for game so you can write your bug report properly
  • Fixes to part 1 - easier to get to part 2 now, speed-run way blocked off
  • Quest givers and areas are marked
  • Quest givers are now unkillable
  • Pathfinding issues fixed
  • Improvements made to character movement - more responsive
  • QOL change, circle appears underneath selected character
  • Setting Menu added - Can set different audio levels, graphics levels and more
  • Annoying enemy audio fixed
  • Mini-map buttons fixed
  • Pause menu overlays properly
  • Fireball skill targeting has been changed to a laser
  • Fixed SOME skill executions
  • Changed the way inventory toggle input is being handled
  • Fixed mini-map locations detection
  • UI changes to the menus

We hope these changes make the game more enjoyable and we ask that you continue to test the game as we release these updates - one fix may break something else and that's what we need you guys for!

