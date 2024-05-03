 Skip to content

东方希莲船 update for 3 May 2024

Game version updated to 1.01

Fixed an issue of incorrect resolution when starting the game for the first time on non-16:9 screens.
Optimized an issue of potential long-term lag caused by leaderboard validation.
Added a new option to the Option menu, allowing for using pre-rendered video instead of real-time 3D backgrounds to reduce system load.
Optimized the performance of the final spell card.

