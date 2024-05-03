Patch 1.0.1.1 Build Data Fixes

Patch 1.0.1.1 Build Data

UI/UX Update - Interface

User interface has been updated to enhance visual and user experience.

Chinese Language Support

Full support for Chinese language has been implemented in the game.

Fixing Construction Bench Bug

Previously reported issue with the construction bench has been resolved.

Death Camera Added

A death camera has been added and is functioning correctly in the game.

Polishing Zombie Behaviors

Zombie behaviors have been refined and are more responsive.

Polishing Spider Behavior - Adding States and New Animations

Additional states and new animations have been implemented for spider behavior.

Fixing Spider Bug that Couldn't Pass Through Doors

The issue causing spiders to not pass through doors has been fixed.

Fixing Object Interactions

Object interactions have been corrected and now function as intended.

Control Vibration Adjustment and Sensitivity Tuning

Control vibration has been adjusted for a more immersive experience during gameplay and cutscenes.

Score Screen Not Displaying Correctly

The score display has been fixed and now accurately reflects values.

Subtitle Menu Bug - Inverted Settings

Inverted settings in the subtitle menu have been corrected.

Fixing Bug where Zombies Blocked Player with Map Open

The issue causing zombies to block the player when the map was open has been resolved.

Fixing Skip Button Bug

The bug related to the skip button has been fixed and now functions correctly.

Additional Note:

Translation in Italian and Chinese is undergoing improvement to address identified issues in those languages.