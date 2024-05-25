ARBO Arena Tactics Build 1.50.2 Patch Notes

Recruits, we're just getting our bearings right with Steam so bear with us. Here is the update from the previous build. We will be uploading another build shortly.

Disabled Line of Sight Targeting with Radial AoE (Magnetic Vortex/EMP) that would sometimes cause a desync in Unit positions

Added Status Effect descriptions for Grass Conceal and Base Armor

Disabled trigger mechanism for Mine while a Mini-Drone is occupying a Hextile with the respective Mine

Added visual indicator for Targets of Hack and Assimilate

Corrected visual bug with Cache that sometimes left a visible VFX on the Map

Corrected targeting bug with Cryo-Grenade, Players are no longer able to Target Hextiles with Boulders, Fences or Caches with the Cryo-Grenade

Corrected bug with Summon Targeting, where Players could Summon Structures on top of Grenades