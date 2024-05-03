Trading Blows

v1.6.5 brings the school game's new headwear to wrestling - including a neck brace! Samoan characters can also now enjoy a wider range of tattoo combinations. Meanwhile, the gameplay under the surface continues to evolve with different ways to "trade blows" organically in a brawl - including the "Samoan Spike" as a dedicated move.

To keep things topical, a new camera option also allows you to drain the colour from the screen to look like CCTV footage! Combined with that particular camera angle, it's so effective that it even appears as a legitimate match type in careers.

All this plus the usual influx of welcome bug fixes and balancing:

http://www.mdickie.com/guides/wempire.pdf