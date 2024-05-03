 Skip to content

MAJOR Wrestling Empire update for 3 May 2024

Trading Blows

Share · View all patches · Build 14259083 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.6.5 brings the school game's new headwear to wrestling - including a neck brace! Samoan characters can also now enjoy a wider range of tattoo combinations. Meanwhile, the gameplay under the surface continues to evolve with different ways to "trade blows" organically in a brawl - including the "Samoan Spike" as a dedicated move.

To keep things topical, a new camera option also allows you to drain the colour from the screen to look like CCTV footage! Combined with that particular camera angle, it's so effective that it even appears as a legitimate match type in careers.

All this plus the usual influx of welcome bug fixes and balancing:
http://www.mdickie.com/guides/wempire.pdf

