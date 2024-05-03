v0.0.6 hotfix 0

Fixed level start duration on Mesmerizing Glimmer.
Known bug: hit accuracy text might take too much space in game over menu.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed level start duration on Mesmerizing Glimmer.
Known bug: hit accuracy text might take too much space in game over menu.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update