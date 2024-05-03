 Skip to content

Nebula Flow Playtest update for 3 May 2024

v0.0.6 hotfix 0

Fixed level start duration on Mesmerizing Glimmer.

Known bug: hit accuracy text might take too much space in game over menu.

