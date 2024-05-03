Wetlands Beta Patch #1

Come join the discussions in the Discord!
[Features]
- Cards gained/lost during Events now stay on screen until you click through them, unless when fast-forwarding
- Token Events reworked to be stackable and with drawbacks that can be mitigated more easily
- Replaced the Token Events with 3 different Events instead, one where you have full control, one where you choose the benefit but not the drawback for a random monster, and one where you can only choose which monster receives the token
[Balance Changes]
- Rapid Dash upgrade buffed
[Combat Bugs]
- Fixed Combat Softlock caused on friendly monster death if its cards try to update its description after being removed
[Token/Card Bugs]
- Fixed Strengthen/Toughen upgrade that increased the token instead of subtracting as the drawback for making the card cheaper
- Fixed so Rabid does not trigger if it was removed from Hand due to another Card's effect
- Coughing Ailments now wait until you've finished drawing before they trigger
[Visual SFX]
- Fixed Academy Monster tab so the View Deck overlay isn't shown by default
- Fixed top of Fugue tab getting cropped when only one tab is visible
- Improve wording for cards that have two values that a +1 from an upgrade could be referring to
- Fixed spelling in Chop Shop Dialogue
- Fixed extra spacing and swapped responses in Preserve Dialogue
- Fixed extra spacing in Combat Tutorial pages
- Fixed grammar and tweaked wording in some of the new Events
- Fixed incorrect description spacing for Cards with higher tag counts
- Added visually missing onset tag to Exhausted
- FIxed No Pain No Gain upgrades adding text to the end instead of the beginning of the description
Changed depots in wetlands_beta branch