The Corpsmen update for 3 May 2024

Wetlands Beta Patch #1

Wetlands Beta Patch #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


[Features]

  • Cards gained/lost during Events now stay on screen until you click through them, unless when fast-forwarding
  • Token Events reworked to be stackable and with drawbacks that can be mitigated more easily
  • Replaced the Token Events with 3 different Events instead, one where you have full control, one where you choose the benefit but not the drawback for a random monster, and one where you can only choose which monster receives the token

[Balance Changes]

  • Rapid Dash upgrade buffed

[Combat Bugs]

  • Fixed Combat Softlock caused on friendly monster death if its cards try to update its description after being removed

[Token/Card Bugs]

  • Fixed Strengthen/Toughen upgrade that increased the token instead of subtracting as the drawback for making the card cheaper
  • Fixed so Rabid does not trigger if it was removed from Hand due to another Card's effect
  • Coughing Ailments now wait until you've finished drawing before they trigger

[Visual SFX]

  • Fixed Academy Monster tab so the View Deck overlay isn't shown by default
  • Fixed top of Fugue tab getting cropped when only one tab is visible
  • Improve wording for cards that have two values that a +1 from an upgrade could be referring to
  • Fixed spelling in Chop Shop Dialogue
  • Fixed extra spacing and swapped responses in Preserve Dialogue
  • Fixed extra spacing in Combat Tutorial pages
  • Fixed grammar and tweaked wording in some of the new Events
  • Fixed incorrect description spacing for Cards with higher tag counts
  • Added visually missing onset tag to Exhausted
  • FIxed No Pain No Gain upgrades adding text to the end instead of the beginning of the description

Changed depots in wetlands_beta branch

Windows English The Corpsmen Content Depot 1571961
