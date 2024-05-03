Memory World Updates + Many Fixes

--0.9.0.4--
Latest updates
- Information solution added for hard to read tips. Highlighting tips allows black background to better read the text, and hand icon cursor to let players know it is clickable to view journal.
- Journal fix to open by clicking on tips on East Goldencoast. Journal is meant to not open while combat is live.
- Foot step sounds added when navigating through story boards except for the memory world (intentional).
- Enemy UI hidden when not targeted.
- Fixed an issue where Spiwick's health bar was not showing.
- In-game text cutscene added when entering the Memory World.
- Memory world navigation to be less confusing when transitioning from room to room.
- Memory world update, popup paper art notes for the clues.
- Fixed a game crash if you hit windows key while taking damage to the boss Spiwick.
- Revive/Vanquish spell macro fix where it showed up before shield is looted on the mountains.
- Fixed issue where revive/vanquish spell wasn't showing active(yellow) during meditating for mana pots, on the mountains level.
- Fixed issue where wand turns back to grey after defeating the barbarian on the mountains, even though it is still on cooldown.
- Fixed an issue when choosing flee option, after battle, where the shield macro didn't appear.
- Revive/Vanquish spell fixed, and mark in red, added/corrected text log when it is on cooldown, for all combat levels.
- "Gold:" text removed and replaced with x for levels that weren't updated.
- West Goldencoast text color change for combat logs, gold, information tip, and xp points to be more readable.
- Inventory/spell menu box alignment issue fix to match on all corners.
- Game file size reduced from 1.79GB to 1.78GB.
Changed files in this update