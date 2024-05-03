Major Update- New Prologue/tutorial and HUD

This is not THE big one, but nevertheless a big one. The big new features here:

Prologue. Accessible from the main menu when you start a new game, you can now play through the short prologue to get a feel for various gameplay elements before being prompted to create your party. This should be extremely helpful for newcomers who tend to get stuck on character creation.

New HUD. Inspired by several requests for more HUD features, the main-game HUD now has two new elements

the upper menu icon bar. This tells you which keyboard keys take you to which menu sections (oh yeah, that's also new), as well as introduces the "Flee" key, only usable in combat of course.

the right-hand Buff Bar, which now conveniently shows you which party buffs are currently active. A handy way to realize what you may be missing.