- Optimized guidance prompts, now the Martial Hall and Martial Field will display the current maximum level, and the taskbar will show the refresh time of tasks.
- Fixed a bug in the Purgatory difficulty tasks, now they can be loaded normally.
- Equipment effects adjustment.
混沌勇者村 Playtest update for 3 May 2024
0.25b Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
