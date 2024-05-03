 Skip to content

混沌勇者村 Playtest update for 3 May 2024

0.25b Update

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Optimized guidance prompts, now the Martial Hall and Martial Field will display the current maximum level, and the taskbar will show the refresh time of tasks.
  2. Fixed a bug in the Purgatory difficulty tasks, now they can be loaded normally.
  3. Equipment effects adjustment.

