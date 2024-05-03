 Skip to content

The Foretold: Westmark Legacy update for 3 May 2024

Patch 1.0.1

Patch 1.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch makes a lot of smaller adjustments to a lot of areas to make progression smoother, and fixes some critical issues with random drops.

Creature changes

  • Drunkard now attacks every 2nd turn and switches to his more dangerous attack faster.
  • The fly got a slight reduction to health.
  • Reduced damage and hp of mummy in the early and lategame.
  • George got a slight reduction to health.
  • Craven got reduced damage for the early power levels and the leech got reduced a bit.
  • All creatures in normal difficulty got a 10% reduction in overall power as well.

Item changes

  • Tooltip for items now works correctly all the time.
  • Ember ring got a damage increase.
  • Book of blemish got reduced focus requirement.
  • Wooden stake now has +2 pierce but only +3 damage.
  • Fixed critical issue where some of the relics where not available for random drops.
  • More unknown item drops and gold in the later levels.
  • More identify scrolls and gold early on.
  • Lots of other smaller adjustments made to drop rates of relics and weapons.

Skill changes

  • Persona skill number five will now be found one persona point earlier.
  • Completing achievements will now grant permanent bonuses that you will find on the first persona point (requires restart)

Card changes

  • Pin card will now allow cards above to travel freely and fall below if possible.
  • Slight reduction in cost of cards on all difficulties.

Map changes

  • If you have met Edith you will speak to her otherwise you get a surprise instead.
  • The floor sigil in the estate can only be accessed once now.
  • Special savepoints have been added in the last spot before you face the boss.

Changed files in this update

