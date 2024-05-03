Patch 1.0.1

This patch makes a lot of smaller adjustments to a lot of areas to make progression smoother, and fixes some critical issues with random drops.
Creature changes
- Drunkard now attacks every 2nd turn and switches to his more dangerous attack faster.
- The fly got a slight reduction to health.
- Reduced damage and hp of mummy in the early and lategame.
- George got a slight reduction to health.
- Craven got reduced damage for the early power levels and the leech got reduced a bit.
- All creatures in normal difficulty got a 10% reduction in overall power as well.
Item changes
- Tooltip for items now works correctly all the time.
- Ember ring got a damage increase.
- Book of blemish got reduced focus requirement.
- Wooden stake now has +2 pierce but only +3 damage.
- Fixed critical issue where some of the relics where not available for random drops.
- More unknown item drops and gold in the later levels.
- More identify scrolls and gold early on.
- Lots of other smaller adjustments made to drop rates of relics and weapons.
Skill changes
- Persona skill number five will now be found one persona point earlier.
- Completing achievements will now grant permanent bonuses that you will find on the first persona point (requires restart)
Card changes
- Pin card will now allow cards above to travel freely and fall below if possible.
- Slight reduction in cost of cards on all difficulties.
Map changes
- If you have met Edith you will speak to her otherwise you get a surprise instead.
- The floor sigil in the estate can only be accessed once now.
- Special savepoints have been added in the last spot before you face the boss.
