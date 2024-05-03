- Fixed an issue where some tutorial texts went beyond walls.
- Fixed an issue where the inventory key instruction was not properly updated in the tutorial.
- Fixed an issue with lightning wisp and electromaner outfit + accessory equipped.
- Adjusted the text size and length of level modifiers in all languages.
- Fixed an issue where having multiple controllers attached to the device made certain game texts invisible.
- Fixed an issue where the buttons were not properly updated (Inventory) in rare cases.
- Minor optimizations to some internal codes.
Spell Disk update for 3 May 2024
Spell Disk 1.0.6f
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update