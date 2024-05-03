 Skip to content

Spell Disk update for 3 May 2024

Spell Disk 1.0.6f

3 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where some tutorial texts went beyond walls.
  • Fixed an issue where the inventory key instruction was not properly updated in the tutorial.
  • Fixed an issue with lightning wisp and electromaner outfit + accessory equipped.
  • Adjusted the text size and length of level modifiers in all languages.
  • Fixed an issue where having multiple controllers attached to the device made certain game texts invisible.
  • Fixed an issue where the buttons were not properly updated (Inventory) in rare cases.
  • Minor optimizations to some internal codes.

