In update 1.0.2, we introduced the following changes and improvements to available skills to enhance your gameplay experience:

Long Sword : Extends the range of sword strikes, offering a tactical advantage during combat.

Elder's Staff : Releases a powerful long-range attack with ice crystals against enemies, providing a new attack strategy.

Priestess' Staff : Replicates the Elder's attack, firing in the opposite direction. Only available after purchasing the Elder's Staff, offering tactical variation on the battlefield.

Ring of Light : Increases the player's health every 120 seconds, providing a resistance advantage at critical moments.

Falling Necklace : Fires magical attacks upwards, expanding attack options in challenging situations.

Guardian's Shield : Grants a protective shield against attacks, temporarily disappearing after being hit and returning after 20 seconds, offering crucial protection during confrontations.

Paladin's Helm: Summons a whirlwind of holy water to destroy nearby enemies, providing a powerful AoE ability to clear the battlefield.

These abilities can be acquired during the match through the game's pause menu, where a window displays the items available for purchase, and once acquired, they are displayed on the game's HUD for the player's awareness.

Stay tuned, because in just 10 days we will have a new update, bringing with it new skills, the option to select stages and, soon, new clothing and character options to further expand your possibilities within the game.