Fix and balance patch 24.05.03

Changelog, version 24.05.03
Balance
- Increased priority of logistics jobs for refilling life support on Mining Drills and Shuttles.
- Research labs unlock requirements were changed.
- Advanced construction objective no longer requires upgrading a structure.
- Changed requirements for revealing Commercial Spaces technology.
- Canteen is unlocked through Short-term survival objective instead of research.
- Doubled the amount of resources Stores store in reserve.
Fixes
- Rare crash when selecting a bus line.
- Rare crash related to switching to life support overlay.
- Rare crash related to a colonist/vehicle not being able to reach their destination.
- Colonists were unable to follow some more complicated bus lines. This could result in them resetting to zero position in some cases.
- Colonists couldn't breathe in a bus that was inside a street.
- Developer camera controls (bound to F11 and F12) were left in release version of the game. This could break the camera if used incorrectly and couldn't be rebound, taking up a key that was often used for other things.
- Life support provider could complain about not being connected to resources when the game started.
- Incorrect viewport scaling when a 16:9 fullscreen resolution was selected on a 16:10 display.
- Stores were not saving their usage statistics.
