 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alien Horizon (Preview Alpha) update for 3 May 2024

Fix and balance patch 24.05.03

Share · View all patches · Build 14258869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog, version 24.05.03

Balance
  • Increased priority of logistics jobs for refilling life support on Mining Drills and Shuttles.
  • Research labs unlock requirements were changed.
  • Advanced construction objective no longer requires upgrading a structure.
  • Changed requirements for revealing Commercial Spaces technology.
  • Canteen is unlocked through Short-term survival objective instead of research.
  • Doubled the amount of resources Stores store in reserve.
Fixes
  • Rare crash when selecting a bus line.
  • Rare crash related to switching to life support overlay.
  • Rare crash related to a colonist/vehicle not being able to reach their destination.
  • Colonists were unable to follow some more complicated bus lines. This could result in them resetting to zero position in some cases.
  • Colonists couldn't breathe in a bus that was inside a street.
  • Developer camera controls (bound to F11 and F12) were left in release version of the game. This could break the camera if used incorrectly and couldn't be rebound, taking up a key that was often used for other things.
  • Life support provider could complain about not being connected to resources when the game started.
  • Incorrect viewport scaling when a 16:9 fullscreen resolution was selected on a 16:10 display.
  • Stores were not saving their usage statistics.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2767481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link