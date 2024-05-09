[Updated at 9:50 AM PDT] Scheduled Maintenance - May 9, 2024

[Updated at 9:50 AM PDT] The maintenance has been extended by 1 hour. Thank you for your patience.
We will be performing a scheduled maintenance on Thursday, May 9**, 2024 at 5:00 AM PDT (8:00 AM EDT / 2:00 PM CEST / 10:00 PM AEST). We anticipate the maintenance to last approximately 5 hours, concluding around 10:00 AM PDT (1:00 PM EDT / 7:00 PM CEST / 3:00 AM AEST May 10)**.
Times:
Thursday, May 9, 2024
PDT (UTC -7): 5:00 AM - 10:00 AM
EDT (UTC -4): 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM
CEST (UTC +2): 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
AEST (UTC +10): 10:00 PM - 3:00 AM (May 10)
What will be unavailable:
- All MapleStory game servers.
Changes and Updates (Additional Changes TBA):
- Implemented a Character Name Change Coupon for those who participated in the Beast Tamer to Lynn Transfer. You can claim it by speaking with the Maple Administrator in the Event Hall from May 9 (after the maintenance) to June 11 11:59 PM UTC.
- Resolved an issue with [Hieizan] Theme Dungeon where Miroku and Princess No's casting bar mentioned an incorrect attack.
- Resolved an issue where certain characters were unable to log in.
- Resolved an issue where Cadena's 'Grandis Goddess's Blessing' would not work properly with 'Summon Decoy Bomb'.
- Resolved an issue where the Tera Character Burninator UI wouldn't show for Hyperion players.
- Resolved an issue where Princess No's Leaf was untradeable.
- Resolved an issue where Princess No's Leaf was not an option to select when using Captivating Fragments.
- Resolved an issue where Evolving Leaf did not appear in the list for Evolving Secondary Weapon Selection Box.
- Resolved an issue where Lynn characters were missing skill points. If you're still experiencing this issue, please speak with the Maple Administrator in the Event Hall to reset your skill points.
- Resolved an issue where Lynn was missing the 'Maple World Goddess's Blessing' skill.
- Resolved a text issue with Lynn's description.
- Resolved an issue where Lynn characters were unable to turn in the '[Theme Dungeon] Ellinel Fairy Academy' quest.
- Resolved an issue where Lynn characters were missing 10 AP.
- Resolved a text issue with Lynn's 3rd job advancement quest dialogue.
- Resolved an issue with the cooldown of Lynn’s '[Focus] Forest Protection' skill resetting upon character’s death.
- Resolved an issue in Heroic Worlds where Karma Solid Cube had an outdated image.
- Resolved an issue with the Princess No Effect Coupon gave an incorrect item.
- Resolved an issue where opening Mayple Memoria Boxes may result in an error and fail to add the item to the collection.
- Resolved an issue where teleporting to Mini Forest of Endurance from Guild Castle would result in being stuck in the event map.
- Resolved an issue where the 'The Name of the Healer' quest may fail and allow players to obtain the rewards multiple times.
Changed files in this update