[Updated at 9:50 AM PDT] Scheduled Maintenance - May 9, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14258860 · Last edited 9 May 2024 – 17:59:02 UTC by Wendy

[Updated at 9:50 AM PDT] The maintenance has been extended by 1 hour. Thank you for your patience.

We will be performing a scheduled maintenance on Thursday, May 9**, 2024 at 5:00 AM PDT (8:00 AM EDT / 2:00 PM CEST / 10:00 PM AEST). We anticipate the maintenance to last approximately 5 hours, concluding around 10:00 AM PDT (1:00 PM EDT / 7:00 PM CEST / 3:00 AM AEST May 10)**.

Times:

Thursday, May 9, 2024

PDT (UTC -7): 5:00 AM - 10:00 AM

EDT (UTC -4): 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM

CEST (UTC +2): 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM

AEST (UTC +10): 10:00 PM - 3:00 AM (May 10)