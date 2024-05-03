Now using a 3rd party asset called FSR3 to render the game at a lower resolution and then upscale it to give you higher fps. Some users are reporting up to a 50% increase in FPS.
Primeval update for 3 May 2024
Using FSR3 Upscaling
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update