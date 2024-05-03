 Skip to content

Primeval update for 3 May 2024

Using FSR3 Upscaling

Primeval update for 3 May 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14258859

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now using a 3rd party asset called FSR3 to render the game at a lower resolution and then upscale it to give you higher fps. Some users are reporting up to a 50% increase in FPS.

