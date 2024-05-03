Beta Update: Difficulty Tuning

Share · View all patches · Build 14258809 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks,

This week's update is going first on the Beta branch to see how the difficulty/content adjustments affect gameplay. If the data shows improvements on the metrics I'm gathering I'll migrate the updates to the main branch soon there after.

This is the first "wide" balance update, as ones in the past have targeted specific bosses or minions. Going forward, I will be experimenting with what delivery pattern of adjustments works best.

Player Minions Changes

Sun Shaman:

Was: 3/3 "Whenever you summon a minion, friendly minions gain +1 Attack this combat."

Now: 3/7 "Multi-hit II"

Sun Shaman was the minion with the lowest pick rate, and wasn't really finding a home. He's been reworked to explore a new mechanic:

Multi-hit N

"In combat, I deal my damage N times.

Great at breaking shields and claiming Boss lives, Multi-hitter also stretch your Attack buffs farther. Stack those shamans!

Skulking Skeleton:

Was: 2/1

Now: 3/1

Gourd Head:

Was: Neighboring minions get +1 Attack.

Now: Neighboring minions get +2 Attack.

Void Champion:

Was: 1/3

Now: 3/3

Virulent Zombie:

Was: 3/2

Now: 2/2

Possessor:

Was: 2/2

Now: 3/3

Reinfreshment:

Was: 4/1

Now: 5/1

Piece-Keeper:

Was: 4/4

Now: 3/3

Enemy Changes

I've been looking over the data at the rate of player life-loss, and am doing a first pass at shaping the difficulty curve to be:

more consistent from enemy to enemy on a given turn, and

increasing in danger from area to area.

Area 2

Bullserker

-stats reduced

Crazy Cook

-stats reduced, aoe damage reduced.

Staff Stealer

-stats reduced.

Mimics

-When Mimics transform, they still gain attack but now lose health.

Chests

-Now have defender.

Sword Stealer

-stats adjusted

-Now has Multi hit III

Battle Blesser

-No longer has ranged, and instead has defender.

Guard Paladin

-Stats reduced.

Scarabs

-Stats buffed.

Scarab Lord

Was: Allies get +1 Attack

Now: Dies: Spawn a scarab for every enemy minion.

Insectomancer Avatar Effect

Was: Fills the board with 1/1 Scarabs.

Now: Summons a Scarab Lord for each combat.

Potion Master Avatar Effect

Was: "Gives a random ally +3 Attack."

Now: "Turn start: Give a random ally +2 Attack."

Potion Master Boss

Was: "Turn start: Gives a random ally +1 Attack."

Now: "Turn start: Give a random ally +2 Attack."

Phytomancer Boss

-Stats reduced, no longer has ranged

-Was: Whenever an ally dies, I get +2/+2.

-Now: Life lost: I gain 3 attack.

Area 3

Multiple lineups have been adjusted.

Dragon Fyre

Was: "Dies: Deal damage 1 damage to ALL enemies.

Now: "Dies: Deal damage 2 damage to ALL enemies.

Dragon Boss:

-Stats adjusted, has number of lives equal to other bosses of the area

-mechanics altered.

Area 4

Elite Archer

-Stats adjusted

-Now has multi-hit II.

Kingdom Soldier

-Stats adjusted

Golden Idol

-Was: "Allied minions have +1 Attack"

-Now: "Non-necromantic minions have +3 Attack"

Charging Champion, Fiendish Flanker, Catapult

-Stats adjusted

Magick Kontroller

-Was: "Allied minions have +3 Attack"

-Now: "Turn Start: Allied minions get +2 Attack"

Baron Baan Avatar Effect -

-Was: "Combat Start: Allies gain Attack equal to the necromancer's Magic Mastery"

-Now: "Turn Start: Double the Attack of the lowest Attack ally."

Baron Baan Boss:

-Was: "Turn Start: I gain Attack equal to the necromancer's Magic Mastery"

-Now: "Turn Start: Double my Attack

I'm excited to see how these changes affect the metrics, and I hope they result in a more enjoyable play experience!