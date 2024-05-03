V0.70.0.11

Features:
Added Invert Mouse X/Y to Gameplay settings
Changes:
The fairy finding a fish you never caught now has a cooldown just like the critter equivalent action
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Features:
Added Invert Mouse X/Y to Gameplay settings
Changes:
The fairy finding a fish you never caught now has a cooldown just like the critter equivalent action
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update