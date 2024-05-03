 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Edengrall update for 3 May 2024

V0.70.0.11

Share · View all patches · Build 14258803 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:
Added Invert Mouse X/Y to Gameplay settings

Changes:
The fairy finding a fish you never caught now has a cooldown just like the critter equivalent action

Changed files in this update

Windows Everyday Life Edengrall Content Depot 1220601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link