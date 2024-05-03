Update 136 - Changes to map Exits

Hi all,
There's a small change to the requirements for completing a map and getting the achievement.
- Exits that are not opened by the Exit Key won't be seen as a requirement to complete the map.
- An in-game tip was added to tell the player that the Lockpicks artifact is required to open some exits. Note that the Lockpicks Aura does the same thing.
- All Map Modes except "Normal" now require a minimum of Survivor Level 2. This is needed since the first map can now be completed early on.
Till later,
André
