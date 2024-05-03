Regarding the game's update.

Half a day after the game launched, I received a lot of feedback, mainly focusing on the complexity of the operations and unclear guidance. I deeply apologize for this and am ashamed that i did not optimize adequately before the game's release.

I have now simplified the game controls by replacing card-based interactions with a single-click movement system, and I've introduced a more intuitive guide for crafting recipes. If you have any suggestions for further improvements to the controls or any other aspect of the game, please feel free to reach out to me. I am committed to implementing these enhancements as effectively as possible.

Additionally, the game features a puzzle guidance system that activates as you progress through the exploration stages. Once the main storyline is completed, hints will be provided to help players solve any puzzles they may have missed.

Thank you to everyone who has provided feedback. Your insights are invaluable to both the game's development and my personal growth.

Renka