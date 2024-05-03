 Skip to content

Timeworks update for 3 May 2024

Timeworks Update v1.1

Build 14258584 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Timework Enjoyers!

We have listened to our community and fixes some small issues with the game:

  • Storage has been given dialogue and geometry changes to be more intuitive to solve
  • Returning to the Level Select no longer brings you to the wrong level
  • Removed the zoom feature from the Level Select
  • Hitting Esc in the main menu or setting menu now does not close the game
  • Ranks are now shown in the level to provide a better experience for those hunting "S" ranks
  • FOV now starts higher and saves properly when changed
  • A special graphic has been added to the credits to thank our fans!

All of our updates save your progress you already have while making the game a better experience. We hope you enjoy these features and stay tuned for a bigger update coming soon!

