Timeworks Update v1.1

Hello Timework Enjoyers!

We have listened to our community and fixes some small issues with the game:

Storage has been given dialogue and geometry changes to be more intuitive to solve

Returning to the Level Select no longer brings you to the wrong level

Removed the zoom feature from the Level Select

Hitting Esc in the main menu or setting menu now does not close the game

Ranks are now shown in the level to provide a better experience for those hunting "S" ranks

FOV now starts higher and saves properly when changed

A special graphic has been added to the credits to thank our fans!

All of our updates save your progress you already have while making the game a better experience. We hope you enjoy these features and stay tuned for a bigger update coming soon!