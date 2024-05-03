Timeworks Update v1.1

Hello Timework Enjoyers!
We have listened to our community and fixes some small issues with the game:
- Storage has been given dialogue and geometry changes to be more intuitive to solve
- Returning to the Level Select no longer brings you to the wrong level
- Removed the zoom feature from the Level Select
- Hitting Esc in the main menu or setting menu now does not close the game
- Ranks are now shown in the level to provide a better experience for those hunting "S" ranks
- FOV now starts higher and saves properly when changed
- A special graphic has been added to the credits to thank our fans!
All of our updates save your progress you already have while making the game a better experience. We hope you enjoy these features and stay tuned for a bigger update coming soon!
Changed files in this update