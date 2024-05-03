 Skip to content

Dash And Slash update for 3 May 2024

1.0.12

Share · View all patches · Build 14258410

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Vsync toggle in gameplay settings
  • Add level start min buffer time setting in gameplay settings
  • Added alternate route to train station
  • Changed timer to calculate using realTimeSinceStartup instead of unscaledTime
  • Gatekeeper now cancels sword spin attack when he is damaged. To compensate sword spin attack is generally faster
  • Added red outline to train station
  • Increased scroll speed on level select

