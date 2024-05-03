- Added Vsync toggle in gameplay settings
- Add level start min buffer time setting in gameplay settings
- Added alternate route to train station
- Changed timer to calculate using realTimeSinceStartup instead of unscaledTime
- Gatekeeper now cancels sword spin attack when he is damaged. To compensate sword spin attack is generally faster
- Added red outline to train station
- Increased scroll speed on level select
